6th_$14,823, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

11 (10) Afleet Okie (S.Elliott)9.404.803.40
10 (9) S C Tiny Secret (J.Medina)4.403.40
6 (5) Cherokee Lass (D.Cabrera)3.00

Off 9:32. Time 1:12.92. Fast. Scratched_Love Ya Most. Also Ran_Dakamo Rose, Skipperlitttlegirl, Sally G, Flat Out Larceny, Gotta Roll, Heighten, Hunny Hush. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2/8-11) 3 Correct Paid $30.10. Exacta (11-10) paid $30.40. $0.1 Superfecta (11-10-6-7) paid $43.02. $0.5 Trifecta (11-10-6) paid $23.85.

