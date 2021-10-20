7th_$12,250, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|2 (2) Charing Cross (S.Elliott)
|7.40
|4.20
|3.20
|12 (12) Delvin to It (R.Vazquez)
|4.80
|3.60
|9 (9) Backstage Bud (C.Lindsay)
|11.60
Off 10:02. Time 1:48.36. Fast. Also Ran_Tag Me, Misty's Fool, Pickle Snapper, Dakota Brownie, Tripp Setter, Here's Your Drink, Wild Rumble, Squigget, Shannon's Quest, Zane Gray. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. Exacta (2-12) paid $37.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-9-5) paid $123.49. $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-9) paid $137.30.
