BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add,0093
8th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
|3 (3) Newscaster (R.Eramia)
|9.60
|5.00
|3.00
|1 (1) Warlock Doc (L.Luzzi)
|3.80
|2.60
|5 (5) Hard Attack (L.Quinonez)
|2.80
Off 10:30. Time 1:42.43. Firm. Scratched_Tashkent. Also Ran_Lethal Move, Rightandjust, River Ruler, Jailhouse Kitten, Brainstorm. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $34.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $32.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-2) paid $14.81. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $21.75.
