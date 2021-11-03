BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add,0102

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.

10 (9) Kallie Sioux (W.Hamilton)5.403.202.40
9 (8) Factual (R.Eramia)4.603.80
8 (7) La Morena (J.Medina)5.00

Off 10:24. Time 0:59.14. Sloppy. Scratched_Sweet Adeline, Kiss My Grits. Also Ran_Salaciousacusation, Royal Soprano, Credit Enhancement, Princess Phone, Northern Dynasty, Miss Carmen. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-6/10) 3 Correct Paid $30.70. Exacta (10-9) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-8-7) paid $44.38. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-8) paid $28.20.

