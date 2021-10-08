BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add,0102

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

2 (2) Lets Declare Peace (L.Goncalves)15.008.004.40
7 (7) Fire of Gold (E.Lara)6.804.60
8 (8) Ship's Creek (C.Lindsay)9.20

Off 10:27. Time 1:04.38. Fast. Scratched_Princess Phone. Also Ran_Samborita, A Real Jewel, High Cost of Livin, Sheza Hunk, Take Charge Woman, Hatchet Gurl, Wildly Dramatic. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $63.50. Exacta (2-7) paid $96.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-3) paid $1,039.27. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $217.80.

