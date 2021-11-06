8th_$14,850, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|9 (9) Declined (W.Hamilton)
|8.40
|4.80
|3.80
|4 (4) Knocks Big Thirst (D.Sorenson)
|34.20
|19.40
|3 (3) Shifty Henry (S.Elliott)
|6.80
Off 10:38. Time 1:11.18. Fast. Also Ran_Calculating King, Smarty Grimes, Man U, King Deuce, Reach the Circle, Drill's Li'l Man. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $80.75. Exacta (9-4) paid $206.60. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-3-2) paid $186.46. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-3) paid $310.50.
