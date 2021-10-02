8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.
|9 (8) Rollin Chrome (L.Quinonez)
|11.00
|4.80
|4.00
|11 (10) Diamonds N Aces (W.Hamilton)
|7.00
|4.20
|8 (7) Bring It On Baby (J.Medina)
|14.00
Off 10:29. Time 1:05.57. Good. Scratched_Trinity's Storm. Also Ran_Thoughtsandprayers, Cheer Up, Bodemistress, Kim's Texas Bling, Ticklish, Secret Avenger, Downondixiebeach. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $117.75. Exacta (9-11) paid $82.20. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-8-2) paid $635.70. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-8) paid $345.50.
