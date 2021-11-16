8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f, clear.
|7 (7) Itz the Ditz (W.Hamilton)
|43.40
|12.20
|7.20
|9 (9) Miss Americana (S.Elliott)
|3.60
|2.60
|1 (1) Tiffany Twist (R.Eramia)
|2.40
Off 5:50. Time 1:24.86. Fast. Also Ran_Xylophone, Texas Tidelands, Proud Foot, A J's Ride, Captain Beyond, Izanami, Face Card Contessa. $0.5 Pick 4 (11-7-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,539.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $419.70. Daily Double (2-7) paid $280.20. Exacta (7-9) paid $219.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-10) paid $120.38. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $179.75. Attendance unavailable. $1,253,157. Handle $32,415. Total Handle $1,285,572.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.