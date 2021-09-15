8th_$19,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, tf., cloudy.
|1 (1) Tapindeed (O.Sanchez)
|35.20
|9.60
|4.80
|2 (2) Chikara (S.Elliott)
|2.80
|2.20
|7 (6) Senorita Cometa (D.Chacaltana)
|4.00
Off 10:24. Time 1:32.06. Firm. Scratched_Kalliniki. Also Ran_Musical Millie, Empressive Reward, Hope and a Dream, She's Fire and Ice. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $243.55. Exacta (1-2) paid $93.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-7-6) paid $130.56. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $180.20.
