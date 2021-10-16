BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add,0094

8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, clear.

2 (2) Tolonda (R.Vazquez)11.605.803.80
7 (6) Eliza Rose (I.Diego)15.008.20
9 (8) Red Queen (D.Cabrera)3.40

Off 10:30. Time 0:58.22. Fast. Scratched_Cheer Up. Also Ran_Reunion Bling, Es Is I Like It, Secret Avenger, Bottomsupbelle, Trinity's Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $91.15. Exacta (2-7) paid $135.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-9-1) paid $55.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-9) paid $84.05.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

