BC-Results Remington Park-8-Add,0094
8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, clear.
|2 (2) Tolonda (R.Vazquez)
|11.60
|5.80
|3.80
|7 (6) Eliza Rose (I.Diego)
|15.00
|8.20
|9 (8) Red Queen (D.Cabrera)
|3.40
Off 10:30. Time 0:58.22. Fast. Scratched_Cheer Up. Also Ran_Reunion Bling, Es Is I Like It, Secret Avenger, Bottomsupbelle, Trinity's Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $91.15. Exacta (2-7) paid $135.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-9-1) paid $55.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-9) paid $84.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.