9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
|3 (3) Morning Twilight (S.Elliott)
|4.00
|3.40
|3.00
|1 (1) Diamond N Gasoline (G.Steinberg)
|12.60
|5.20
|5 (5) Presley's Artwork (D.Cabrera)
|4.20
Off 10:56. Time 1:13.87. Fast. Scratched_Serenidipitous Do. Also Ran_D Finest Okie, Strong Woman, Because, Miss Long Legs, Diamond Gal, Eurobella, Sayaad Ain't So. $0.5 Pick 4 (11-4-1/3/4/6/7-3/9) 4 Correct Paid $72.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/3/4-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.50. Daily Double (4-3) paid $8.80. Exacta (3-1) paid $44.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-6) paid $146.03. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $99.70. Attendance unavailable. $1,089,634. Handle $22,391. Total Handle $1,112,025.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.