BC-Results Remington Park,0089
|Remington Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Comedian (D.Sorenson)
|4.00
|3.20
|2.10
|4 (4) Attain Success (S.Elliott)
|4.80
|2.60
|6 (6) G's Turn (B.Landeros)
|2.10
Off 7:13. Time 1:46.73. Fast. Also Ran_Proud Moments, Humor's Reward, Munnycantbuymelove, Crypto Gold. Exacta (2-4) paid $17.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-6-7) paid $5.37. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $7.55.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.