Remington Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

2 (2) Comedian (D.Sorenson)4.003.202.10
4 (4) Attain Success (S.Elliott)4.802.60
6 (6) G's Turn (B.Landeros)2.10

Off 7:13. Time 1:46.73. Fast. Also Ran_Proud Moments, Humor's Reward, Munnycantbuymelove, Crypto Gold. Exacta (2-4) paid $17.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-6-7) paid $5.37. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $7.55.

