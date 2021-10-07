BC-Results Remington Park,0100

Remington Park Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$44,468, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

7 (7) Green Eyed Belle (R.Eramia)6.806.603.40
5 (5) Maria Elena Y. G (S.Elliott)7.203.20
1 (1) Lingering Promise (D.Cabrera)2.40

Off 7:08. Time 1:11.74. Fast. Also Ran_Gospel Carlotta, Playing With Jaxs, Sheriff Femenino, The One for Fun. dh_Sheriff Femenino, The One for Fun (6). Exacta (7-5) paid $74.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-6) paid $49.52. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $40.65.

