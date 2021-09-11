BC-Results Remington Park,0090

Remington Park Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$20,000, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 7f, clear.

4 (4) Empire of the Nile (D.Cabrera)7.204.202.80
5 (5) Guardsman Pass (L.Rodriguez Castro)5.003.20
1 (1) Candy Baron (L.Goncalves)6.80

Off 7:08. Time 1:25.75. Fast. Also Ran_Hype Man, A Hunk of Heaven, Okay Pops. Exacta (4-5) paid $25.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $18.76. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $36.45.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

