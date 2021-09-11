BC-Results Remington Park,0090
|Remington Park Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$20,000, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 7f, clear.
|4 (4) Empire of the Nile (D.Cabrera)
|7.20
|4.20
|2.80
|5 (5) Guardsman Pass (L.Rodriguez Castro)
|5.00
|3.20
|1 (1) Candy Baron (L.Goncalves)
|6.80
Off 7:08. Time 1:25.75. Fast. Also Ran_Hype Man, A Hunk of Heaven, Okay Pops. Exacta (4-5) paid $25.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $18.76. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $36.45.
