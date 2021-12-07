BC-Results Remington Park,0090
|Remington Park Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$14,823, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Young Skywalker (J.Alvarez)
|10.80
|4.20
|2.20
|2 (2) Hunk of a Hit (D.Cabrera)
|3.00
|2.10
|1 (1) Valentine Guy (W.Hamilton)
|2.10
Off 2:31. Time 1:41.96. Fast. Also Ran_Dramacide, Uncorked Humor, Majestic Thunder, Acting Scrappy. Exacta (4-2) paid $33.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $11.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $13.40.
