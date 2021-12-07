BC-Results Remington Park,0090

Remington Park Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$14,823, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

4 (4) Young Skywalker (J.Alvarez)10.804.202.20
2 (2) Hunk of a Hit (D.Cabrera)3.002.10
1 (1) Valentine Guy (W.Hamilton)2.10

Off 2:31. Time 1:41.96. Fast. Also Ran_Dramacide, Uncorked Humor, Majestic Thunder, Acting Scrappy. Exacta (4-2) paid $33.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $11.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $13.40.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you