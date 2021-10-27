BC-Results Remington Park,0088

Remington Park Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.

3 (2) Digital (D.Cabrera)3.802.202.10
1 (1) Texas Bad Boy (L.Luzzi)3.002.60
5 (4) Drivehappy (S.Elliott)2.80

Off 7:09. Time 1:23.65. Muddy. Scratched_American Code. Also Ran_Flatout Winner, Flexati, Euroexit. Exacta (3-1) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $2.18. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $6.60.

