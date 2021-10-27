BC-Results Remington Park,0088
|Remington Park Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|3 (2) Digital (D.Cabrera)
|3.80
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1) Texas Bad Boy (L.Luzzi)
|3.00
|2.60
|5 (4) Drivehappy (S.Elliott)
|2.80
Off 7:09. Time 1:23.65. Muddy. Scratched_American Code. Also Ran_Flatout Winner, Flexati, Euroexit. Exacta (3-1) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $2.18. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $6.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.