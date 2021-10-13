BC-Results Remington Park,0094
|Remington Park Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|2 (1) Pa Ma's Amos (S.Elliott)
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|7 (6) Serbian Sailor (K.Tohill)
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (3) Causeway Storm (D.Cabrera)
|3.00
Off 7:08. Time 1:47.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Barelystillcounts. Also Ran_Initiator, Bones Bruin, Lucks Big Boy. Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.