Remington Park Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

2 (1) Pa Ma's Amos (S.Elliott)2.602.102.10
7 (6) Serbian Sailor (K.Tohill)2.602.10
4 (3) Causeway Storm (D.Cabrera)3.00

Off 7:08. Time 1:47.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Barelystillcounts. Also Ran_Initiator, Bones Bruin, Lucks Big Boy. Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00.

