Remington Park Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

5 (5) Firecracker Stand (L.Luzzi)29.809.805.60
3 (3) My True Reward (S.Elliott)2.202.10
1 (1) Dirty Deeds (A.Triana Jr.)3.20

Off 7:08. Time 1:05.76. Fast. Also Ran_Lang's Fir Doll, Perfectomundo, Thornish, Gumbo. Exacta (5-3) paid $60.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $29.77. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $50.55.

