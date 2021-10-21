BC-Results Remington Park,0088
|Remington Park Results Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|5 (5) Firecracker Stand (L.Luzzi)
|29.80
|9.80
|5.60
|3 (3) My True Reward (S.Elliott)
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1) Dirty Deeds (A.Triana Jr.)
|3.20
Off 7:08. Time 1:05.76. Fast. Also Ran_Lang's Fir Doll, Perfectomundo, Thornish, Gumbo. Exacta (5-3) paid $60.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $29.77. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $50.55.
