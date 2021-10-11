BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add,0114
6th_$17,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|10 (10) Big Moon (K.Desormeaux)
|13.20
|5.80
|3.80
|1 (1) Medusa's Gaze (A.Cedillo)
|6.00
|4.00
|8 (8) Dynamite Queen (D.Herrera)
|6.00
Off 3:38. Time 1:40.70. Fast. Also Ran_Slew South, Curious Inji, Allison's Surprise, Slew's Screen Star, Striking Tigress, For Love Not Money, Rattrapante. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $30.55. Daily Double (6-10) paid $65.80. $1 Exacta (10-1) paid $27.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-1-8-6) paid $788.05. $0.5 Trifecta (10-1-8) paid $249.90. $1 X-5 Super High Five (10-1-8-6-5) no winners.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.