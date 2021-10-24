BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add,0092
6th_$39,000, cl, 3YO, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Sea to Success (R.Gonzalez)
|15.80
|8.20
|4.20
|2 (2) Joe Don Looney (D.Herrera)
|4.20
|3.00
|6 (6) Crash Corrigan (D.Van Dyke)
|3.60
Off 3:40. Time 1:10.47. Fast. Also Ran_Half Right, The Beat, Sensemaker, Ascot Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $115.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $121.40. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-3) paid $75.04. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $78.10.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.