BC-Results Santa Anita Park-8-Add,0095

8th_$36,000, , 3YO up, 7f, clear.

5 (5) Impossible Task (E.Ellingwood)7.604.003.00
8 (8) Albizu (R.Gonzalez)7.204.40
1 (1) Big Scott Daddy (K.Frey)4.20

Off 4:45. Time 1:23.78. Fast. Also Ran_Holden the Lute, Augusta Melody, Wipe the Slate, Doncic, Crash Corrigan. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $191.20. Daily Double (7-5) paid $83.80. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $27.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-1-7) paid $82.11. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-1) paid $69.80.

