9th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, tf., clear.
|4 (4) She's So Nice (R.Gonzalez)
|38.00
|19.00
|11.40
|7 (7) Anonymously (U.Rispoli)
|11.20
|5.80
|10 (10) Greg's Diva (J.Pyfer)
|4.60
Off 5:14. Time 1:08.10. Firm. Scratched_Storming Lady, Fantasy Heat. Also Ran_September Secret, Nu Pi Lambda, Miss Carousel, Another Eddie, Xmas Surprise, Awesome Drive, Isn't She Lovely, Derby Quest, Frose. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-9-1-9-6-4) 6 Correct Paid $98,615.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-1-9-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $20,896.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-9-6-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,001.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $819.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $801.50. Daily Double (6-4) paid $196.20. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $184.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-10-5) paid $1,860.88. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
