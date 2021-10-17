BC-Results Santa Anita Park-9-Add,0151

9th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, tf., clear.

4 (4) She's So Nice (R.Gonzalez)38.0019.0011.40
7 (7) Anonymously (U.Rispoli)11.205.80
10 (10) Greg's Diva (J.Pyfer)4.60

Off 5:14. Time 1:08.10. Firm. Scratched_Storming Lady, Fantasy Heat. Also Ran_September Secret, Nu Pi Lambda, Miss Carousel, Another Eddie, Xmas Surprise, Awesome Drive, Isn't She Lovely, Derby Quest, Frose. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-9-1-9-6-4) 6 Correct Paid $98,615.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-1-9-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $20,896.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-9-6-4) 4 Correct Paid $6,001.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $819.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $801.50. Daily Double (6-4) paid $196.20. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $184.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-10-5) paid $1,860.88. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you