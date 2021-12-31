9th_$24,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|9 (8) Quantum Quest (K.Frey)
|18.00
|8.60
|5.20
|1 (1) Settecento (A.Cedillo)
|6.80
|4.60
|6 (6) Careless Kitten (K.Desormeaux)
|3.00
Off 4:37. Time 1:11.43. Good. Scratched_Whacko Kid, Humboldt. Also Ran_Verragio, Dutch Bus, Heredia Boxer, Irresistibly Sexy, Circle Back, The Boss Harty, Drew Big, No Malice. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2/4/5-2/4-1-2/6-6-9) 6 Correct Paid $222.66. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4-1-2/6-6-9) 5 Correct Paid $337.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2/6-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $222.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $45.35. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-6) paid $164.10. Daily Double (6-9) paid $95.80. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $66.10. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-6-2) paid $425.08. Attendance 3,568. ITW $1,251,151. IST $5,883,259. Handle $551,134. Total Handle $7,685,544.
