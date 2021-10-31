BC-Results Santa Anita Park, Combined,1060
|Santa Anita Park Results Combined Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., cloudy.
|4 (4) Ready Jet Go (F.Prat)
|6.00
|3.40
|3.00
|5 (5) Va Va Voom (M.Gutierrez)
|3.80
|2.80
|1 (1) Aventapp (T.Baze)
|3.40
Off 12:31. Time 0:56.42. Firm. Also Ran_Bowl of Cherries, Magical Wand, Big Strike, Air Force Woman, Cal Rough, Striking Tigress. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $12.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-6) paid $7.83. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $20.60.
2nd_$42,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (4) Bristol Bayou (K.Desormeaux)
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|4 (3) Full of Grace (E.Maldonado)
|6.60
|3.40
|7 (5) Cover Version (G.Franco)
|4.40
Off 1:01. Time 1:10.28. Fast. Scratched_Luxury Liner, Bye Bye Bertie. Also Ran_Sadie Bluegrass, Miss Alegria. Daily Double (4-6) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $8.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-1) paid $5.77. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $19.10.
3rd_$65,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.
|2 (2) Ready Soul (F.Prat)
|5.80
|3.20
|2.20
|5 (5) Media Blitz (J.Hernandez)
|5.00
|3.20
|3 (3) Red Storm Risen (U.Rispoli)
|2.20
Off 1:31. Time 1:47.39. Firm. Also Ran_Evening Sun, Margot's Boy, K P All Systems Go. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $12.00. Daily Double (6-2) paid $15.40. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-3-1) paid $9.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-3) paid $23.30.
4th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Awake At Midnyte (M.Gutierrez)
|15.00
|6.80
|3.60
|1 (1) Adare Manor (U.Rispoli)
|5.80
|3.20
|8 (8) Under the Stars (F.Prat)
|2.10
Off 2:04. Time 1:10.01. Fast. Also Ran_Muy Chistosa, Miss Everything, Hot Tea, A Paycheque Smile, Butterfly Barb. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. Daily Double (2-4) paid $95.60. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $55.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-8-6) paid $99.91. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-8) paid $69.60.
5th_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, tf., cloudy.
|8 (8) Ka'nah (J.Hernandez)
|11.40
|5.40
|4.00
|9 (9) Mesut (J.Bravo)
|3.80
|3.00
|10 (10) Brix (U.Rispoli)
|5.00
Off 2:38. Time 1:08.11. Firm. Also Ran_Liar Liar, Sly, Swiss Swoo, McWherter, Caerulean, Silardi, Johnny Podres, Capo Mafioso. dq_Johnny Podres (5-10). $0.5 Pick 5 (4-2/5/6-2-4-8) 5 Correct Paid $1,336.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5/6-2-4-8) 4 Correct Paid $351.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $136.65. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-10) paid $80.40. $1 X-5 Super High Five (8-9-10-11-5) no winners. Daily Double (4-8) paid $207.00. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $18.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-10-11) paid $62.30.
6th_$22,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|8 (7) B'esame Me Mucho (J.Pyfer)
|7.60
|5.20
|3.40
|6 (5) Medusa's Gaze (G.Franco)
|4.60
|3.00
|9 (8) Queen of Love (D.Van Dyke)
|9.20
Off 3:13. Time 1:38.65. Fast. Scratched_Backtoflash. Also Ran_Dynamite Queen, Aristeia, Winter Star, Slew South, Portugueseprincess, Dual Reality. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $229.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $43.25. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-9-3) paid $103.41. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-9) paid $80.40. Consolation Double (8-4) paid $14.40. Daily Double (8-8) paid $55.60. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $16.00.
7th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.
|5 (4) Mongolian Mission (J.Hernandez)
|8.00
|3.60
|2.60
|7 (6) Witch Moon (F.Prat)
|3.00
|2.20
|3 (3) Momma Mocca (U.Rispoli)
|2.60
Off 3:42. Time 1:49.58. Firm. Scratched_Floral Essence. Also Ran_Whistler's Style, Judy With Grace, Glory of Chrome. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $66.05. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $11.65. Daily Double (8-5) paid $44.40. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $12.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-3-6) paid $8.51. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-3) paid $17.75.
8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (2) Clampett (K.Frey)
|21.20
|7.00
|3.80
|8 (5) Town Boy (V.Espinoza)
|4.00
|2.80
|9 (6) Con On the Run (R.Gonzalez)
|3.00
Off 4:15. Time 1:10.94. Fast. Scratched_Chasing Alchemy, Big Creek, Curly Esa, Tribute to Afleet. Also Ran_Handy Dandy, Commissioner David, Mad Steven, Missing Maurice, After the Candy. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $141.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $10.55. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-9-12) paid $19.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-9) paid $70.15. Consolation Double (5-3) paid $6.80. Daily Double (5-5) paid $93.00. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $34.00.
9th_$63,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, tf., cloudy.
|7 (7) Barraza (K.Desormeaux)
|9.80
|4.80
|3.40
|1 (1) C Falls (K.Frey)
|7.00
|4.60
|6 (6) Mac Daddy Too (F.Prat)
|4.20
Off 4:46. Time 1:12.07. Firm. Also Ran_Vantastic, Cotopaxi, Go On, Snazzy Dresser, Cumberland Avenue, Bedrock. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $101.15. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-6-2) paid $65.33. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-6) paid $127.80. Daily Double (5-7) paid $62.60. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $43.60.
10th_$200,000, stk, 3YO, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.
Twilight Derby
|2 (2) Subconscious (J.Hernandez)
|7.80
|4.80
|3.80
|7 (7) Cathkin Peak (J.Valdivia, Jr.)
|16.00
|11.00
|10 (10) Beyond Brilliant (K.Desormeaux)
|8.60
Off 5:15. Time 1:47.00. Firm. Also Ran_Hudson Ridge, Flashiest, Zoffarelli, Jungle Cry, None Above the Law, Rock Your World, Wootton Asset. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-4/8-5-5-7-2) 6 Correct Paid $12,164.96. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8-5-5-7-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,095.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $592.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $98.95. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-10) paid $369.95. Daily Double (7-2) paid $43.40. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $82.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-10-4) paid $582.51. Attendance 6,469. ITW $1,453,154. IST $13,390,930. Handle $1,002,702. Total Handle $15,846,786.
