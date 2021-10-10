BC-Results Santa Anita Park,0097
|Santa Anita Park Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, tf., clear.
|1 (1) Baby Steps (V.Espinoza)
|19.80
|6.20
|5.60
|5 (3) Comedic (J.Hernandez)
|3.40
|3.20
|6 (4) Phenom (R.Gonzalez)
|7.20
Off 1:01. Time 0:56.37. Firm. Scratched_Travel Smart, Ayellowroseoftexas. Also Ran_She's Got a Way, Sugar Sugar, Loma Vista, Silent Beauty. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $33.30. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-6-7) paid $97.22. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $152.20.
