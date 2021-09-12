BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-5-Add,0092
5th_$2,800, trl, 4YO up, 4f, clear.
|5 (5) Gotta Lotta Papa (J.Valenzuela)
|5.20
|2.80
|2.40
|1 (1) Rays Lane (J.Bobroff)
|2.80
|2.80
|4 (4) Eyesa Special Snoopi (L.Peralta)
|3.00
Off 2:42. Time 2:00.45. Fast. Also Ran_Tanquery Dash, Brindis Secretweapon, Cd Makin Us Proud. Daily Double (5-5) paid $18.00. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $4.60. Quinella (1-5) paid $3.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-4-2) paid $5.73. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $6.90.
