8th_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|1 (1) Divine Control (A.Marin)
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|7 (5) M V Speed (R.Ordonez)
|7.20
|3.80
|3 (3) Heaven's Tale (M.Allen)
|2.40
Off 3:55. Time 1:24.96. Fast. Scratched_Cpower, Red Dubonnet. Also Ran_Excellent Mark, Assert Dominance, Ramirin, Jerichos Battle, Seven On Sunday. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $27.30, $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.20. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $12.50. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-10) paid $11.22. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $13.75. $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-7-3-10-8) paid $365.60. $1 Consolation Double (7-4) paid $4.60. Attendance 2,040. ITW $113,133. IST $2,951,917. Handle $141,193. Total Handle $3,206,243.
