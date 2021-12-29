8th_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|3 (3) Estilo Elegante (M.Rowland)
|5.20
|2.80
|2.40
|9 (9) American Empress (S.Camacho)
|3.60
|3.00
|8 (8) May Beau (S.Spanabel)
|12.00
Off 3:54. Time 1:49.65. Fast. Also Ran_Thawed, Upper Speed Ds, Pass the Salsa, Lying Karen, Prominent Henny, Lady Paynter, Syllabus. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $51.15. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $18.30. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $7.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-1) paid $197.70. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $72.65. $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-9-8-1-10) no winners. Attendance 3,075. ITW $160,191. IST $4,308,225. Handle $214,744. Total Handle $4,683,160.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.