8th_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.

3 (3) Estilo Elegante (M.Rowland)5.202.802.40
9 (9) American Empress (S.Camacho)3.603.00
8 (8) May Beau (S.Spanabel)12.00

Off 3:54. Time 1:49.65. Fast. Also Ran_Thawed, Upper Speed Ds, Pass the Salsa, Lying Karen, Prominent Henny, Lady Paynter, Syllabus. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $51.15. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $18.30. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $7.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-1) paid $197.70. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $72.65. $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-9-8-1-10) no winners. Attendance 3,075. ITW $160,191. IST $4,308,225. Handle $214,744. Total Handle $4,683,160.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you