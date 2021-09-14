BC-Results Thistledown-3-Add,0092

3rd_$10,700, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

7 (7) Moon Eyes (H.Berrios)17.0010.004.00
8 (8) Zoeys Touch (A.Diaz)5.002.80
4 (4) Shannon's Girl (R.Feliciano)2.40

Off 1:56. Time 1:06.86. Fast. Also Ran_Natalia's Temple, Well Hello You, Bionic Rosie, Dialin Some Sass, Somewhere Up North. $1 Pick 3 (3-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $136.10. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $51.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-4-3) paid $171.80. $1 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $222.90.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you