BC-Results Thistledown-3-Add,0092
3rd_$10,700, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|7 (7) Moon Eyes (H.Berrios)
|17.00
|10.00
|4.00
|8 (8) Zoeys Touch (A.Diaz)
|5.00
|2.80
|4 (4) Shannon's Girl (R.Feliciano)
|2.40
Off 1:56. Time 1:06.86. Fast. Also Ran_Natalia's Temple, Well Hello You, Bionic Rosie, Dialin Some Sass, Somewhere Up North. $1 Pick 3 (3-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $136.10. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $51.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-4-3) paid $171.80. $1 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $222.90.
