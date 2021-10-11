BC-Results Thistledown-5-Add,0096
5th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|1 (1) Armada (M.Franklin)
|14.00
|5.80
|3.40
|10 (6) Time Heist (L.Gonzalez)
|3.80
|3.00
|4 (4) Big Ohio (R.Mejias)
|3.60
Off 2:57. Time 1:04.40. Fast. Scratched_Cat Heat, Chaco Spirit, Super Valentine, Reinvestedinterest. Also Ran_Startdfromdabottom, Henry the Cat, Diamonds Enjoy. $1 Pick 3 (3-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $798.80. $1 Exacta (1-10) paid $26.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-4-8) paid $22.02. $1 Trifecta (1-10-4) paid $108.50.
