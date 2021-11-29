3rd_$17,550, , 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

5 (4) Spendaholic (B.Pena)4.202.802.20
6 (5) Azee Rules (J.Scriver)3.202.60
2 (1) Mister McLean (H.Martinez)4.40

Off 1:44. Time 1:03.04. Fast. Scratched_Bibleman. Also Ran_Whidbey Prince, Circus Ride, Licorice Drop Pops, Cause and Effect, Palmy Sundae. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4/7-1/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.90. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $3.30. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $7.00. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $4.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-4) paid $46.38. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $23.45.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you