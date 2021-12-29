BC-Results Turf Paradise-4-Add,0110
4th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Chasing Fame (D.Vergara)
|14.40
|7.00
|3.80
|5 (5) Numerologist (L.Wade)
|8.00
|3.80
|7 (7) McEntire (C.Lindsay)
|2.20
Off 2:17. Time 1:08.08. Good. Also Ran_Sebastian's Boy, First Call, Hollywood Heat, Thief in the Night, Jake the Great. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $552.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $171.35. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $21.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-4) paid $31.40. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $53.90. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $20.90. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $44.80.
