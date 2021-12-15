6th_$22,100, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.

4 (3) Phoenician Ghost (C.Conning)8.204.803.80
6 (5) Thirsty Kiss (L.Valenzuela)3.202.80
1 (1) Pretty Loud (K.Carter)4.80

Off 3:09. Time 1:39.75. Fast. Scratched_Stormy Summit, Bali Star. Also Ran_Trapalis, Ropers N Wranglers, Minnesota Red. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $40.90. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $39.00. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $15.30. $1 Quinella (4-6) paid $7.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-7) paid $17.97. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $52.25.

