BC-Results Turf Paradise-6-Add,0104
6th_$10,400, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|4 (3) Rowdyrooster (B.Pena)
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (5) Obstructed View (S.Barandela)
|5.00
|2.80
|1 (1) Juggles (L.Wade)
|2.20
Off 3:31. Time 1:39.56. Fast. Scratched_Grandpa A. C. Also Ran_Muskyman, Esteemed, Mi Maldito Amor. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-2/4) 3 Correct Paid $132.00. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $9.00. $1 Quinella (4-6) paid $6.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-5) paid $12.85. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $12.45. $1 Consolation Double (5-2) paid $3.70. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $6.60.
