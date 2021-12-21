BC-Results Turf Paradise-6-Add,0103
6th_$27,300, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|4 (3) Second Grace (H.Hernandez)
|21.60
|6.40
|3.00
|6 (5) Mulligan (D.Vergara)
|2.60
|2.10
|1 (1) Sunshine Beach (J.Zunino)
|2.60
Off 3:00. Time 1:16.50. Fast. Scratched_Big News Coming, M Fast. Also Ran_It's Alexus, In the Wind, Street Sonata. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $66.25. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $27.60. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $31.50. $1 Quinella (4-6) paid $7.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-2) paid $18.69. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $36.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.