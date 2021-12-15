7th_$12,090, , 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Golden Tiger (J.Zunino)
|15.40
|7.20
|4.20
|7 (7) Christine's Jack (J.Scriver)
|4.20
|2.80
|4 (4) Parley Street (E.Garcia)
|2.60
Off 3:39. Time 1:09.72. Fast. Scratched_Spire. Also Ran_Devil's Teeth, Licorice Drop Pops, Mr View, Eight Spokes, Saved by Zero. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $143.00. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $67.40. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $35.50. $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $14.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-8) paid $42.68. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $52.90.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.