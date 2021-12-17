8th_$60,000, stk, 2YO, 6½f, clear.
Lost in the Fog Juvenile S.
|7 (5) Pepper Spray (L.Valenzuela)
|4.80
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (4) Bango for Bucks (G.Corbett)
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1) Two Guns (J.Scriver)
|5.00
Off 4:09. Time 1:16.72. Fast. Scratched_Creative Bid, Not That Serious. Also Ran_Hey Now, Abraaj Mirage, Chrome King, Profound One. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2/3/6/8-7) 3 Correct Paid $15.05. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $4.90. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $5.00. $1 Quinella (6-7) paid $3.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-1-4) paid $13.08. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-1) paid $24.75.
