8th_$11,480, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|8 (7) Press Briefing (A.Cruz)
|3.80
|2.20
|2.40
|9 (8) Conquest Cobra (J.Scriver)
|3.40
|2.80
|3 (3) Out On Saturday (J.Carreno)
|5.00
Off 3:59. Time 1:37.39. Fast. Scratched_Fats Dominus, Kenzou's Rhythm, Check and Raise. Also Ran_Angelo's Pride, Chieftain's Lad, Its Five Somewhere, Purely Political, Moonlight Blue, Indy's Outlaw. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4/8/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $14.85. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $12.20. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $5.10. $1 Quinella (8-9) paid $3.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-3-7) paid $23.75. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-3) paid $28.55.
