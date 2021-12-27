8th_$27,300, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|7 (4) Provost (E.Garcia)
|10.00
|4.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Dillon Rocks (H.Hernandez)
|3.60
|2.10
|5 (3) Tw Skipping Stones (L.Mawing)
|2.10
Off 4:36. Time 1:36.15. Fast. Scratched_Enough Nonsense, Mountain Spirit, I'm Leaving You, Stitzy, Corruze. Also Ran_Mad At Money, Ostini. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-2-2-1/5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $492.28. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-2-1/5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $2,799.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1/5-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $595.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $79.15. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-5-9) paid $3.02. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $31.40. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $12.20. $1 Quinella (1-7) paid $4.00. Attendance unavailable. $1,656,970. Handle $24,631. Total Handle $1,681,601.
