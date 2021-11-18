BC-Results Turf Paradise,0102

Turf Paradise Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$10,000, , 2YO, 3½f, clear.

10 (10) Thrill My Socks Off (E.Tapia)16.607.803.80
6 (6) Tresponte (A.Carrillo)4.803.40
8 (8) Mr Is On Fire (J.Enriquez)20.00

Off 12:43. Time 1:76.08. Fast. Also Ran_I Lean, K W, Dangerous Dude, Cant Catch Aubrey, Justified Splash, Iron Soul, Best Card Special. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $32.40. $1 Quinella (6-10) paid $18.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-8-7) paid $583.15. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-8) paid $238.25.

