BC-Results Turfway Park-2-Add,0094
2nd_$24,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, showers.
|1 (1) Slim Slow Slider (J.Sanchez)
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|6 (5) World of Fools (S.Gonzalez)
|5.00
|3.40
|7 (6) Droppin G's (C.Landeros)
|3.20
Off 6:51. Time 1:10.55. Fast. Scratched_El Cubanito. Also Ran_Overthought, Meataball, Smokey Lee, Uptown Guy, Blowdacoalwhistle, Ashwins Orb. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $7.20. Exacta (1-6) paid $20.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-10) paid $8.99. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $14.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.