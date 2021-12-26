BC-Results Turfway Park-2-Add,0114
2nd_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|5 (4) Super Ready (F.Peterson)
|7.40
|4.40
|2.80
|8 (6) Machisima (S.Gonzalez)
|6.40
|4.20
|9 (7) Paulas Game (G.Corrales)
|2.40
Off 1:38. Time 1:39.65. Fast. Scratched_Jamin's Jet, Chipshire, Momma Rio, Hot N Sweet. Also Ran_Drakaina, C V Thunder, Bears Breeches, Hot Dame, Oxbow's Ruby, Guilder, Run Away Hiden. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $20.20. Exacta (5-8) paid $47.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-9-2) paid $102.43. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-9) paid $43.45. $1 Consolation Double (1-3) paid $5.10. $1 Consolation Double (1-7) paid $5.10.
