3rd_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|11 (10) Lilac Girl (G.Corrales)
|3.00
|3.00
|2.60
|12 (11) Nota Bene (C.Landeros)
|7.60
|4.60
|2 (2) Esperer (R.Bejarano)
|4.80
Off 7:23. Time 1:09.79. Fast. Scratched_Anamuya, Boudoir Burlesque, Beautiful Farewell. Also Ran_Ankyrah, Closet Shopper, Fonssagrives, Halaga, H. T. Xena, On the Rise, Win Or Cellar, Lonely June. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $4.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $2.25. $0.1 Superfecta (11-12-2-10) paid $59.78. $0.5 Trifecta (11-12-2) paid $48.95. $1 Consolation Double (1-6) paid $3.20. $1 Daily Double (1-11) paid $7.10. Exacta (11-12) paid $24.40.
