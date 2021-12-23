BC-Results Turfway Park-4-Add,0108
4th_$27,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|4 (3) Sweet Queen Bee (G.Corrales)
|6.60
|4.00
|3.00
|2 (1) Letsgoandgetthedo (S.Leon)
|6.80
|4.40
|6 (5) Stacy Attack (A.Ulloa)
|5.80
Off 7:49. Time 1:17.55. Fast. Scratched_Diamond Lydiamarie. Also Ran_Lost Wish, Deep Dish, Thrombocytopenia, Candycream, Amazing Dancer, Fantastic Riva, Miracle Strike, Eida's Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $74.60. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $21.40. Exacta (4-2) paid $47.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-11) paid $51.48. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $88.00.
