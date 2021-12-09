4th_$31,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|6 (5) Yogurt (G.Romero)
|16.80
|7.40
|4.40
|11 (10) Miss Oxbow (S.Leon)
|7.80
|5.80
|8 (7) Beav's Boo (P.Ouzts)
|7.00
Off 7:48. Time 1:18.03. Fast. Scratched_Jill Babe. Also Ran_Factoire, Especially You, Elusive Justice, Sum Kinda Pretty, Easy Silence, Corey Scores, Mama Lou, Lake Barkley. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $430.15. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $87.10. Exacta (6-11) paid $110.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-11-8-12) paid $402.97. $0.5 Trifecta (6-11-8) paid $246.85.
