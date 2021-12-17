BC-Results Turfway Park-4-Add,0100
4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|1 (1) Hidenseek Sally (E.Esquivel)
|13.00
|6.20
|5.00
|3 (3) Bright Venezuelan (J.Rocco, Jr.)
|8.80
|7.00
|6 (6) Seductive (E.Morales)
|4.40
Off 7:52. Time 1:11.71. Fast. Also Ran_That'sthewaytodoit, L. A. Star, Go Stellaire, Mauk's Tuff, Skyvalue, Alydarius. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $3,744.90. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $80.10. Exacta (1-3) paid $158.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-6-7) paid $293.87. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $259.15.
