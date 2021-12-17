4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.

1 (1) Hidenseek Sally (E.Esquivel)13.006.205.00
3 (3) Bright Venezuelan (J.Rocco, Jr.)8.807.00
6 (6) Seductive (E.Morales)4.40

Off 7:52. Time 1:11.71. Fast. Also Ran_That'sthewaytodoit, L. A. Star, Go Stellaire, Mauk's Tuff, Skyvalue, Alydarius. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $3,744.90. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $80.10. Exacta (1-3) paid $158.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-6-7) paid $293.87. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $259.15.

