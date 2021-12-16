4th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|7 (7) Can'tbetemall (S.Gonzalez)
|12.20
|4.80
|3.80
|3 (3) Inclusive (G.Corrales)
|2.60
|2.80
|6 (6) Ugly Duckling (J.McKee)
|3.80
Off 7:47. Time 1:38.65. Fast. Scratched_Easy Doer, High Noon Rider. Also Ran_It's Game Time, Cacahuete, Reckless L J, Shell Fire, Lizzy's Lure. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $278.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $20.20. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $140.10. Exacta (7-3) paid $27.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-6-2) paid $22.17. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-6) paid $31.60. $1 Consolation Double (8-10) paid $14.70.
