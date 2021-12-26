BC-Results Turfway Park-7-Add,0112
7th_$66,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|5 (4) Sansa's Vow (C.Landeros)
|16.40
|9.60
|6.00
|12 (11) Champagne Toast (E.Morales)
|32.40
|19.60
|6 (5) Straitouttapopcorn (E.Esquivel)
|5.00
Off 4:18. Time 1:44.74. Fast. Scratched_Kamar Taj. Also Ran_Bumble of Love, Pallas Athene, First Course, So Darn Hot, Tweety Show, Compelling Smile, Kynance, Lady Fatima. $0.5 Pick 3 (13-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $224.75. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $19.90. Exacta (5-12) paid $545.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-6-11) paid $1,967.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-6) paid $1,211.50.
