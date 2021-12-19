8th_$29,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.

2 (2) Nebuli (J.Rocco, Jr.)9.605.405.40
11 (10) Bodacious Baby (S.Gonzalez)11.607.40
1 (1) Another Flat Drunk (E.Morales)8.60

Off 4:48. Time 1:12.06. Fast. Scratched_Risata, Next Tuesday. Also Ran_Krispy Rice, Emotional Intel, Pappysaysyes, Little Judy B, Eyeofthebeholder, Found My Thrill, Jersey Gold, Half Tap. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-2/3/7-7-5-3/10-2) 6 Correct Paid $1,882.54. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-5-3/10-2) 4 Correct Paid $108.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.35. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-1) paid $714.70. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $12.90. Exacta (2-11) paid $143.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-1-6) paid $2,796.83. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

